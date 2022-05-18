‘Y3 Gye Y3 Man’ demo to be staged on June 4 against Akufo-Addo's government

18.05.2022 LISTEN

A new massive demonstration is set to hit the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in June.

The demonstration dubbed ‘Y3 Gye Y3 Man’ which translates to ‘we are taking back our country’ has been confirmed by award-winning political radio show host Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah.

In the past year, the former Happy FM host has been involved in activism and was part of the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

Following talk that government is set to sell parts of the Achimota Forest for redevelopment, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah has issued a notice that a million youth will take to the streets on June 4 to demonstrate.

“A Gov't that collapses Efua Sutherland Park but promises the redevelopment of Achimota forest into Eco Park. What does these people take us for?

“Y3 GYE Y3 MAN DEMO LOADING....#ALUTACONTINUA,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, government has emphasised that it is not true the Achimota Forest is being sold.