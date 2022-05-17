ModernGhana logo
Bulgarian Embassy demolition: Private Developer must pay compensation, face sanctions – Sole Inquirer

The Sole Inquirer who looked into the demolition of a structure at the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra has recommended the sanctioning of the private developer who caused the destruction of the Embassy’s building.

The developer is also been directed to pay compensation to affected persons in the destruction.

These were contained in an excerpt of the Sole Inquirer’s report as released by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The private developer, Jojo Hagan, is said to have taken over as the Executor of the Will of one Mr. Leighton and vested the property in the named beneficiaries of the Will while pursuing the cases at the Court.

He also obtained judgment for the eviction of the occupants whom he described as trespassers and an order to demolish the property which he described as unfit for human habitation, at the Circuit Court, Accra.

His action of evicting the trespassers and also causing the demolition of the property according to the report did not “follow due process”.

This, the Sole Inquirer, finds wrong and recommends that Mr. Hagan must be allowed to face the law.

“Mr. Jojo Hagan should be sanctioned for not following due process in the eviction of the alleged trespassers and the demolition of the building and should be made to compensate the Bulgarian Embassy”, part of the report read.

