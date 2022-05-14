Parts of Tema, Kaneshie, other places flooded

Accra has flooded as usual after almost two hours of heavy downpour.

Parts of Tema Community 25, Golf City, Kaneshie First Light, among other places, were unmotorable during and after the downpour early Saturday morning.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency had warned that “cloudiness is expected over most parts of the country this morning, with pockets of rain over southern Ghana. Breaks of sunshine will be experienced later. Afternoon to evening rains is expected over parts of the middle and northern sectors.”

Some people took to social media to express their dismay over the flooding in their communities:

