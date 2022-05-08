The mothering of mothers

Today we are celebrating mothering mothers

Those who have been handkerchiefs.

Women who double as fathers

In wiping away our grievous griefs

Today we are celebrating women of compassion

Those who sacrifice all they have for our well-being

Those who in rain and shine work with passion

Those who, while erasing tears have their tears unseen

Today, we are celebrating single parents of brevity

Those whose husbands vanished like unseen spirits at pregnancy

And had to suffer all hardship and insecurity

To make rejected kids great testimony

Today we are celebrating women who have made men

And those who instead of appreciation has received frustrations,

Not one, not two, but more than ten

To you, I give you my words of appreciation.

To the mothers who have been imprisoned by disappointments

Who instead of enjoying the fruits of childbirth

Have rather received neglects and regrets

To you, I wish you Mother’s Day of good health.

To the mothers who in spite of their labour has seen only pain

Those who are metaphors of unhappiness

You are the reason for this month of rain

May God cure your loneliness.

To the mothers whose marriages

Despite all the commitments you have injected for years

Have turn out to be as uninspiring as WASSCE comprehension passages

To you, I say, cry no more, may God dry your tears.

Happy Mothers Day Mothering Mothers

May peace, long life and good health be your banners.

Shadrack Oteng (Poet-Shaddy)