11 Nkroful Youth arrested for attacking police station

Some 11 persons have been rounded up by the Western Regional Police Command in connection with the attacks on the Esiama Divisional Police Headquarters, the Nkroful Magistrate Court and the Ellembelle District Assembly on April 1, 2022.

The culprits arrested through sustained operations are Cosmos Gadekor, Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gokeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, Bartholomew Ekenlebie, Isaac Ampong, Andy Blay, Meshack Addae, Emmanuel Adu, Michael Narh and David Ekenlebie.

They were arraigned before the court in Takoradi on various dates and granted bail by the court in the sum of Ghc 30,000 each with three sureties, two to be justified.

Five of them who were able to meet the bail conditions have been released but the remaining six are in custody awaiting the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

Police assured the public in it determination to intensify efforts to pursue and arrest other suspects who are on the run and bring them to face justice.

“We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that law and order prevail in our society,” police in a statement said.

---DGN online