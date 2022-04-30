ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wa West District: Health Risk Alert as Ninonteng Drinks from Polluted Dugout

By Tahiru Lukman || Contributor
Regional News Wa West District: Health Risk Alert as Ninonteng Drinks from Polluted Dugout
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ninonteng is one of the communities located in the Wa West District in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The community which has a population of a little over 300 people for the past decades have no access to portable water source to support their domestic activities.

Intriguingly, government upon government has allowed the people of Ninonteng to their faith, leaving them wonder and share water with animals and subjected to inhuman treatments. The community competes with animals as they share the only polluted dug-out with them. It is a pity and disheartening to see women walk to the dugout to fetch water or enable their young children to drink from the unprotected green water source.

In a time when the global community is advocating for the need of portable water sources and improved sanitation in our world, rural communities including Ninonteng cannot be left behind.

More worrying is the fact that the government of Ghana has promised water for all; such a bold declaration should not be rhetoric but rather backed with pragmatic actions to resolve such a development gap in our country.

The sad reality is that residents of Ninonteng are in the breaks of contracting water-related and water-borne diseases if serious actions are not taken to ensure that they have access to a portable water source.

The story of Ninonteng is just a case of some communities in the Upper West Region including Wherkaaba which is still suffering from the same plights.

It was also gathered that the residents of Ninonteng have written several letters to the Wa West District Assembly and followed politicians to help mitigate their sorry state of haven to drink from polluted sources and to no avail.

In furtherance of this, I charged the government and other CSOs to see the issue in Ninonteng as a public health alert, since an outbreak could be imminent.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ideapath Consult who is has been intensifying advocacy to mobilize support or identify actors to address these developmental problems, has commended two development actors who read the story of Daripuzuo and came to their aid, he hopes Allah will touch the heart of some Samaritans to help address the issues of Ninonteng.

Tahiru Lukman

Youth Activist, Dev’t Consultant and Pan- African Author

Tel: +233 (0) 209154057 / +233 (0) 551018778

Email: [email protected]

430202265521-i41p266ffa-article-202210-jpeg-women-fetching-from-the-waterninonteng.jpeg

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
UW/R: Law Express, SDD-UBIDS hold forum on educational and carrier prospects in Law
29.04.2022 | Regional News
S/R: Full scale commercial charcoal business back despite ban on illegal logging
29.04.2022 | Regional News
Tema Inner city roads undergo repairs
28.04.2022 | Regional News
We'll regularize natural resource deposits to benefit all — Savannah Regional Minister to house of chiefs
22.04.2022 | Regional News
Tamale Mayor salutes WACPAW and Eyes on Animals for renovating abattoir
18.04.2022 | Regional News
Workshop on Operationalize Landscape Approaches for Nature, Development, and Sustainability held in Bolga
16.04.2022 | Regional News
Salaga South MP joins constituents to celebrate connectivity to telecommunication network
16.04.2022 | Regional News
Savannah Regional Security Council take steps to avert students unrest at Damongo NTC
15.04.2022 | Regional News
International Day for Street Children 2022 marked in Tamale
15.04.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line