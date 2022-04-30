ModernGhana logo
ABD Traore shows love to underprivileged on street of Accra

By Isaac Dzokpo || Contributor
ABD Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV through his personal initiative and foundation, ABD Traore Foundation has embarked on a donation exercise to support people on the streets of Accra.

The exercise which took place on 26th April saw staff and associates joining the media entrepreneur to feed homeless individuals who were found on the streets.

The donations included food items and beverages for individuals who joined him to break the Ramadan fast.

Speaking about this project, ABD Traore noted that, he has always wanted to support people on the street and this activity is a fulfilment of that desire.

Watch Full Video Below :

