Volta regional division one women league to kick start on Sunday

Volta regional Women Division one league is set to kick start on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

This was disclosed to ModernGhana news by Mr Charles Amankwa Adzim, the Secretary of the Volta Regional Women Football Association on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

According to him, a total of 12 teams have been registered to partake in the league.

They were divided into three zones: Zone A, Zone B and Zone C. Each Zone had a total of four teams.

He said the teams were grouped into various zones to curb too much spending considering the nearness of the teams to each other in the grouping.

Mr Adzim, also disclosed that only one team qualifiers from each group and one other best team from any of the groups will play in the regional middle league. In the end, one team that qualifies will represent the region in the championship in Accra.

"Our representative in the championship, if went through successfully will play in the national women league in the subsequent season," he stated.

He added that, "Anlo Ladies have been there for some years but could not qualify to play in the national women league, and hope this time any team that will represent Volta will qualify for the women league."

He noted that the four teams that will qualifiers for the Regional Women middle league will automatically book their places to play in the Women FA cups in the country.

Volta champions, Anlo Ladies which were kicked out of Women FA cup at quarter-final stages this season by Army Ladies by 7:0 at WAFA park a week ago will welcome Mighty Ladies in their first match at Anseco park on Sunday.

Below is the full fixtures of the games: