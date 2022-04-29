Use Ramadan as period of reformation — Muslim youth told

29.04.2022 LISTEN

The Chairman of the Muslims Executive Foundation (MEF) in Kumasi, Alhaji Musah Abubakari has stressed the need for the Muslim youth and for that matter Ghanaians to use the Ramadan as a period of reformation.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent King Amoah in an interview, Alhaji Musah Abubakari who also doubles as the Managing Director of Basfam Company Ltd indicated that Ramadan is a worldwide occasion for the Muslim communities.

This, he urges Muslim youth to recognise the importance attached to it.

He indicates that the youth must abide by the teachings of the Quran to promote a peaceful society that is safe and convenient for all.

The chairman further advised the youth to avoid antisocial vices and other bad practices that could lead them into trouble.

Alhaji Musah Abubakari on behalf of MEF extended his warmest greetings and happy Ramadan wishes in advance to the Muslim communities.

He seeks Allah's guidance for all Imams and chief Imams for longer life.