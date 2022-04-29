ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.04.2022 Social News

Use Ramadan as period of reformation — Muslim youth told

Use Ramadan as period of reformation — Muslim youth told
29.04.2022 LISTEN

The Chairman of the Muslims Executive Foundation (MEF) in Kumasi, Alhaji Musah Abubakari has stressed the need for the Muslim youth and for that matter Ghanaians to use the Ramadan as a period of reformation.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent King Amoah in an interview, Alhaji Musah Abubakari who also doubles as the Managing Director of Basfam Company Ltd indicated that Ramadan is a worldwide occasion for the Muslim communities.

This, he urges Muslim youth to recognise the importance attached to it.

He indicates that the youth must abide by the teachings of the Quran to promote a peaceful society that is safe and convenient for all.

The chairman further advised the youth to avoid antisocial vices and other bad practices that could lead them into trouble.

Alhaji Musah Abubakari on behalf of MEF extended his warmest greetings and happy Ramadan wishes in advance to the Muslim communities.

He seeks Allah's guidance for all Imams and chief Imams for longer life.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tema District Council of Labour clean-up TOR and General Hospital ahead of the May Day
29.04.2022 | Social News
Accra: 65-year old woman, one other die after fire outbreak at Korle Bu Police Barracks
29.04.2022 | Social News
‘Stop obstructing our officers’ – NRSA cautions
29.04.2022 | Social News
‘E-levy will make workers who earn less worse off’ – TUC
29.04.2022 | Social News
Fetish priest wants severe punishment for man who attempted to sell son to him for GHS500,000
29.04.2022 | Social News
Heavy rainstorm destroys Upper East French resource centre
29.04.2022 | Social News
S/R: Plant 100 shea seedlings or we will prosecute you – NGO to farmer who fell 80 shea trees in Larabanga
29.04.2022 | Social News
Krowor Assembly commences first phase of demolition for road expansion
29.04.2022 | Social News
Tema-bound stretch of motorway reopened to traffic after gas tanker roll over
29.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line