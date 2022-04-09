ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Robbers shot dead two persons at Mamadukoraa

Social News Robbers shot dead two persons at Mamadukoraa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Two persons have allegedly been shot to death by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers at Mamadukoraa, a farming community in the Chache Electoral area in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased are Mr. Yaw and madam Dibuone Akua age 60 and 40 respectively.

The armed men are reported to have invaded the community today dawn and robbed the community members of their valuables.

According to ModernGhana News' sources, the invasion occurred when members of the community were still indoors.

The sources further revealed that the gunmen who rode motorbikes to the community aimed shot at Mr. Yaw in his house killing him instantly.

The source further noted that all occupants of the house were locked in one room by the invaders before committing the dastardly act.

The armed men were said to have started shooting sporadically within the house leading to the death of the woman who was locked up in the room with other occupants of the house after they were done with their operations.

A son of the deceased (Yaw) was also beaten to pulp by the invaders.

The source added that the intensity of the shooting forced members of the community to take cover in the bushes for fear of their lives.

An amount of thirty thousand Ghana cedis is said to have been taken away from the son of the deceased and another unspecified amount from the deceased.

The community has since been thrown into a state of mourning, fear and panic.

The incident has since been reported to the Bole District Police Command.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Accra: Dumsor to hit customers on Achimota, Avenor and Mallam Junction substation transmission lines
09.04.2022 | Social News
GNFS Tema Regional Command warns against prank calls
09.04.2022 | Social News
EPA donates sanitation materials to Fachi Little Flower school
09.04.2022 | Social News
Tempane: One dead, 12 houses destroyed after rainstorm
09.04.2022 | Social News
N/R: Two persons killed by armed robbers at Mamadukoraa
09.04.2022 | Social News
Tamale: GBC secures injunction against sale of its land by Satia Na of Gumbihini
09.04.2022 | Social News
No country can fight violent extremism alone—Rear Admiral Jamie Sands
08.04.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fire outbreak destroys over 10 shops at Suame Magazine
08.04.2022 | Social News
Appiatse residents displaced as heavy rains destroy tents in temporary camp
08.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line