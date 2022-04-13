Muslims urged to show love even after Ramadan

A renowned Muslim scholar who also doubles as the Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) Mr. Lukeman Nuhu Appiedu has stressed the need for his fellow Muslims to continue showing love towards others even after the holy month of Ramadan.

He urges Muslims to avoid paying 'evil for evil' after the end of the month-long fasting.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, Mr. Lukeman Nuhu noted that Muslim communities have been tagged negatively which doesn't augur well for the image of the Zangos.

He said as Muslims it is important to remain resolute and adopt the habit of forgiveness even after Ramadan.

"We need to demonstrate our love and do good to our fellow brothers and sisters in the society, Lukeman pointed out. We have to forget the name tagging which is allegedly soiling the image of the Islamic religion and focus on the word of Allah which is the important ingredient for our survival," Lukeman stated.

He appealed to the wealthy ones in the Muslim communities to support the needy and poor in order to help reduce the poverty rate in the Zango communities.