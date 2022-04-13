We need training centres to recruit more youth — Association of Garages

13.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) Mr. Nuhu Lukeman has stated that the outfit needs training centres to train more youth in artisanal and vocational skills as part of the Association's efforts to tackle youth unemployment in the country.

Lukeman who spoke to our correspondent in an interview linked the inability of the youth to develop interest in skills training to the failure to encourage the youth to venture into skills acquisition.

Hence with the comprehensive measures put in place the Association is urging the government to provide them with training centres to enable them recruit more youth to be trained to earn their own livelihood.

Touching on the slow pace of development of the Otumfour Industrial Hub at Abuakwa Achiase in the Nwabiagya North Municipal of the Ashanti Region, the vice chairman blamed the situation on the past and current governments for their inability to support the project.

Mr. Nuhu Lukeman expressed worry that garages though noted to be one of the popular industrial businesses in West Africa, no attention is paid to see it grow.