Unemployed nurses, midwives threaten demo on April 20

A group calling itself Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association has hinted of plans to embark on a protest dubbed "Clear and Post now", on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.

The demonstration according to the group is to register its displeasure of government’s refusal to release their financial clearance and post them.

The intended protest is scheduled to take place at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, at 8am.

The group consisting of 2019 graduates has, therefore, called on the government to post them before the intended date, or else the protest stands.

