ASEPA drags Daily Guide editors before IGP over alleged false, malicious publication against Bagbin

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police accusing editors of the Daily Guide Newspaper of making false and malicious publications about the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

According to ASEPA, the said publications were specifically concocted to court public disaffection for the Speaker of Parliament.

“ASEPA is only calling for the laws of the Country to be applied equally to the editors of the Daily Guide Newspaper just as it has been applied to persons alleged to have made False and Malicious Statements against certain persons in Government including the Executive Director of ASEPA who was arrest and detained over 48hours for similar publications,” parts of a post made after the petition was filed read.

ASEPA notes that its checks at the office of the Speaker revealed that several attempts to get the Daily Guide to issue a rejoinder over their false and malicious publications against the Speaker of Parliament have all proven futile.

The civil society organisation is urging the “Police to eschew selectivity and apply the laws of this country irrespective of whose ox may be gored.”

Below is the ASEPA statement confirming the petition to the IGP:

ASEPA PETITIONS IGP OVER FALSE AND MALICIOUS PUBLICATIONS AGAINST THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT BY EDITORS OF THE DAILY GUIDE NEWSPAPER

ASEPA has this morning filed a complaint with the IGP over malicious publications by Editors of the Daily Guide Newspapers against the Speaker of Parliament.

Among other things ASEPA has included copies of a series False and Malicious publications by Daily Guide specifically concocted to court public disaffection for the Speaker of Parliament.

