Bawku chaos: Security trying hard to extend the conflict to Pusiga — Chief demands 24hour protection after palace ransacked

Naba Tambiis-Baaluk-Kunwiak Ibrahim Aguuri

The Divisional Chief of Pusiga and Vice President of Kusaug Traditional Council, Naba Tambiis-Baaluk-Kunwiak, Ayuuma Ibrahim Aguuri has demanded 24hour security protection after joint security ransacked his palace on Wednesday following the renewed gunfight in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

A team of military and police personnel in about 10 armored vehicles with about 70-armed military and police personnel led by both the Upper East Regional military and police commanders invaded the Pusiga Naba palace on Wednesday, March 16 about 11:00am.

The Chief noted that the military men surrounded the palace and ransacked the rooms, cut open the ceiling in some of the rooms and vandalized sacred and some personal items without finding anything.

Naba Tambiis Baaluk-Kunwiak indicated that the soldiers treated the palace as a crime scene and manhandled its occupants.

The action of the military, according to the chief, is an agenda by the state security to tie Pusiga to the Bawku disturbance.

He intimated that the military acted disrespectfully to him and the entire people of Pusiga by invading his house without prior notice.

The chief said he is a peace-loving person and will not do anything to destabilise peace in his divisional area.

"Pusiga remains peaceful with no link to the disturbances in Bawku. The town is full of life and people are going about their normal duties. It is therefore sad to realize that the state security is trying hard to extend the conflict to Pusiga. Whatever their motives are, we do not know. However, we wish to reassure the people of Pusiga and Kusaug that the chief and his elders will continue to do everything to maintain the enviable peace we enjoy as people and defend Pusiga against any form of aggression," Naba Tambiis Baaluk-Kunwiak emphasised.

Meanwhile, the youth of the area have also warned the security agencies not to dare storm Pusiga in the manner they did again or face their wrath.

Atubugri Simon Atule
