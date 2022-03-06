Ghana @65: I want to transform Ghana into a world-class economic country – Akufo-Add

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government is aiming to transform Ghana into a world-class economic country.

Delivering a speech on Sunday, March 6, 2022, during a parade at the Cape Coast Stadium to commemorate Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebration, the President said he needs the backing of every citizen.

"We want to transform Ghana into a world-class economic country,” President Akufo-Addo indicated while adding, “I need the backing of every Ghanaian if we need to bounce back together.”

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians to continue being citizens instead of being spectators but kicked against talks that run down the affairs of the country.

He said although Ghanaians must speak out when those in authority get things wrong, citizens should not go overboard to make comments geared towards serving parochial interests.

“If we make wrong choices we must act to set things right, when those put in charge of affairs of running the affairs get it wrong we must have the courage to say so.

“That is our patriotic duty and call. We must not at any given opportunity run down our nation merely because we can or to achieve a narrow parochial objective,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address.

The revered African leader further called on the Ghanaian people to guard the country’s enviable peace and stability with all strength.