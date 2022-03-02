Prof. Olivia Kwapong appointed new board chair of Graphic Communication Company Ltd

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong has been appointed as the new board chair for Graphic Communication Company Limited.

The appointment is in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

The appointment has been announced by the National Media Commission in a press release issued on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong is set to work with seven other people on the board of Graphic Communication Company Limited.

About Prof. Olivia A. T. Frimpong Kwapong

Olivia A. T. Frimpong Kwapong is an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Adult Education and Human Resource Studies at the University of Ghana. She also acts as the Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education and chairs the Board of Ghana News Agency. Olivia holds a PhD degree from the University of Ghana and has studied as a Special Doctoral Candidate at Harvard University. In the year 2013 she served as a Fulbright Visiting Scholar, at Bloomsburg University in the United States of America.

Her research has focused on empowerment of women through adult education, open and distance learning and the use of ICTs. She has published extensively in both local and international journals. She has authored five books and over 30 journal articles.

Prof. Kwapong has consulted for local and international organizations that promote the empowerment of women and the creation of access to tertiary education. She has benefitted from numerous awards that gave her opportunity to travel and study abroad and also to undertake research.