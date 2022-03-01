ModernGhana logo
Involve garages in youth empowerment towards job creation — GNAG to government

The Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) Mr Luqman Nuhu Mohammed Apeadu has said the only alternative measure to youth employment is to bring the Garages Association and the District Assemblies together to find lasting ways of creating jobs.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, Luqman who also doubles as the Managing Director of Luqman Engineering Services & Training Centre disclosed that Garages Association has job opportunities government can tap in to tackle the unemployment situation in the country.

To archive this agenda, Luqman Apeadu said government must task the District Assemblies and the Association to collaborate to recruit the youth into an apprenticeship where they would be gainfully employed after their apprenticeship programme.

According to the chairman, the deal must also ensure that the government pay some stipends as monthly allowances to the youth apprentices to encourage them in their training.

Luqman further stressed the need for the government to also support the master artisans with logistics to train the youth.

After the training, both financial and equipment support should be made available on credit to the successful youth apprentices to enable them set up their own workshops.

The chairman cited Suame Magazine in Kumasi where many experienced artisans manufacture Cocoa cracking machines, machines for cutting and dressing birds, drilling machines, tomatoes preservation machines among others.

He emphasised that the youth can be recruited to be trained at the Suame Magazine.

King Amoah
