Police detail reasons for Accra FM's Bobie Ansah arrest

A brief fact sheet from the Police details circumstances that led to the arrest of Accra FM's presenter Bobie Ansah.

Read below:

The accused person, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, is a radio presenter at an Accra based FM station. Sometime in January, 2022, police received a report concerning a video circulating on social media to the effect that the 1 and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Her Excellency Mrs. Samira Bawumia respectively have fraudulently acquired and for granted for themselves State lands at AU village, and around the Kotoka International Airport, Accra for the construction of the “Rebecca Foundation”, a Non Governmental Project.

Police commence investigations into the alleged publication by the accused person and his accomplices, Edwin Tamakloe, Kwame Kwakye and Eugene, all at large Police obtained the said video to assist in investigations.

The accused person was invited on several occasions but he failed to honour the invitations Thus, on 10th February, 2022, accused person was arrested. Investigations so far revealed that the publication by the accused person and his accomplices is false Efforts are underway to arrest the accomplices to assist in investigations.

