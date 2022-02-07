ModernGhana logo
NDC will fix the hopelessly devastated economy of Akufo-Addo government in 2025 – Asiedu Nketia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has described Ghana’s current economic situation under President Akufo-Addo as a ‘hopelessly devastated’ one.

Speaking to TV3 in an exclusive interview on Monday, February 7, 2022, the NDC General Secretary indicated that it will take the umbrella party in 2025 after wrestling power from the NPP to fix the economic mess.

“We are going to inherit a bad economy. 2025 will be a bad year. Whoever comes into power in 2025 will inherit a very bad economy. So whichever party that would be should be ready. The NDC, we are very ready.

“We have taken over a hopelessly devastated economy before and we are determined. When we come we will fix this bad Akufo-Addo government economy,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia stressed.

The General Secretary of the largest opposition party in the country further accused President Akufo-Addo of being a scam, insisting that he has been a big failure since assuming power from ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

“Nana Addo has scammed some of us Ghanaians. At least for me, he cannot scam me. He has been doing what people will call monkey business.

“I met him one time and he complained I have been attacking him. I told him it is because he has disappointed me. There was once I believed this is a man when given the chance he would change things for the good of Ghanaians. He is now here and he has changed things for the worse,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia emphasised.

