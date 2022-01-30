ModernGhana logo
University of Ghana student drowns in school's swimming pool

A student of the University of Ghana has reportedly drowned following an unsuccessful attempt to swim in the school’s swimming pool.

According to Radio Univers , the university’s radio station, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Radio Univers reported that the deceased was a male student at level 100 whose name is yet to be established.

“The student, whose name is yet to be disclosed, drowned after he attempted to swim at a depth of 21 feet in the pool this afternoon,” Radio Univers reported on its website.

An eyewitness who spoke to the campus radio said: “…the guy went to the 21ft and was asked to go back the first time…not knowing, he went there again and the next thing they heard was that he had drowned”.

In a video making rounds on social media, some persons believed to be students of the university were seen dragging someone from the pool.

Meanwhile, management of the University of Ghana is yet to comment on the matter.

—Citi Newsroom

