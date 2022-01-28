ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.01.2022 Social News

3 Bueman SHS students killed in accident, others injured

3 Bueman SHS students killed in accident, others injured
28.01.2022 LISTEN

Three students of Buaman Senior High School in the Oti Region have lost their lives and several injured after they were involved in an accident.

Their bus was involved in the accident on the Jasikan-Hohoe road after the vehicle developed a fault on Friday, January 28.

“As we speak we have about three of the students in the hospital, we understand they are from Bueman Senior High School," an eye witness told TV3.

The bus burst a tyre and skidded off the road, the eye witness added.

The victims were rushed to the Hohoe Government Hospital for medical attention.

---3news

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Marine Drive Project: Asking us to relocate within two weeks unfair — Arts Centre staff
28.01.2022 | Social News
Oti Region: Three teenagers battle for their lives after gory accident
28.01.2022 | Social News
Doctor in ‘fake’ Takoradi pregnant woman trial fails court
28.01.2022 | Social News
Atebubu-Amantin is security risk area – Dominic Nitiwul
28.01.2022 | Social News
40-year-old man burnt to death in Akuoku
28.01.2022 | Social News
MUSEC warns trouble makers at Ejisu SHTS after stabbing incidents
28.01.2022 | Social News
E/R: Two die from nasty motorbike accident on Accra-Akosombo highway
28.01.2022 | Social News
Chiefs, residents question ‘strange’ street names at Ngleshie Amanfro
28.01.2022 | Social News
Accra: Driver, two supervisors slapped with various fines for spilling concrete on road
28.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line