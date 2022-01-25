ModernGhana logo
2021 'Best Midwife' in Abetifi gifted brand new car

By Boateng Evans
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwahu East, Hon. Bryan Acheampong has presented a brand new Swift SRS Vehicle to the best Midwife in his constituency, Mrs. Joyce Boampong.

This is in fulfilment of a promised he made on December 23, 2021.

Handing over the car to the best midwife, Hon. Bryan Acheampong reiterated his commitment towards the growth of Healthcare Delivery in the Kwahu East District.

“I couldn’t keep my promise of the end of 2021 and, I apologize for that, it's three weeks late, but we are here to donate the car to the best midwife.

“We are honoring Mrs. Joyce Boampong with a brand new Suzuki swift because she has done well.

“We are here today to present to the best midwife the car I promised,” said Hon. Bryan Acheampong shared.

Addressing a gathering at the forecourt of the Prestigious Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia Kwahu, the MP commended the midwives for delivering good healthcare to his constituents.

In his appreciation to health workers, Hon Bryan Acheampong expressed that the district did not have a single record on maternal death.

The Kwahu East MP further urged health officers delivering services to the thousands of people in his constituency to continue working hard.

He said on his part, he will always do what he can to provide needed support and motivation.

