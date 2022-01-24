Opambour blasts ‘Alan boy’ Aduomi for refusing to defend Akufo-Addo’s ‘y3ti sika su enso ekↄmi diy3n’ comment [Video]

Rev Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, the General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre has lambasted an Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi for disowning President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Mr Aduomi’s recent comments about the President and government is a sign of betrayal.

President Akufo-Addo in the heat of the 2016 campaign said on an Accra-based Twi speaking radio station that, ‘y3ti sika su enso ekↄmi diy3n.' To wit, " we are sitting on a lot of money yet the citizens are hungry."

Mr Aduomi said emphatically that he cannot defend the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for certain statements he made during the campaign ahead of the 2016 general elections.

According to him, it’s only fair that the President defends his own statements.

Speaking on Prophet 1 Television on Sunday, December 23, he explained that President Akufo-Addo campaigned on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), adding that every well-meaning party faithful must equally support and defend statements he made on the economy during the 2016 elections.

“...I don’t understand why Aduomi publicly disowned Akufo-Addo on national television. It’s not right. I mean it’s so wrong. He was the leader of the NPP during the 2016 election. Whatever statement he made was in the interest of the party. For him to have done that is a sign of bad leadership”.

Prophet Ebenezer attributed the former Ejisu Member of Parliament(MP) comments to the flagbearership contest between the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng.

“Aduomi has a reason for making those statements. Many people don’t know but I know because I’m a prophet. It has to do with the party’s internal elections,- who succeeds Nana Addo after his term. He belongs to a certain faction. If you listen carefully, he was throwing shades at the other faction. I don’t want to delve deep into this but I know people understand what I’m driving at. Greetings to Alan Kyeremanteng," he added.

Mr Aduomi’s comments, where he openly scorned the NPP government, has angered many party faithfuls including a member of NPP Council of Elders in the Manhyia South Constituency, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka ‘Tomtom’ who has descended heavily on him, describing his outburst as repulsive.

Watch Rev Opambour's videos below: