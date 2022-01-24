ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.01.2022 Headlines

UE/R: Motor riding in Bawku banned after Sunday's shooting

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
UE/R: Motor riding in Bawku banned after Sunday's shooting
24.01.2022 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has placed a ban on motor riding in Bawku and its immediate environs following renewed clashes.

It can be recalled that early this month, REGSEC announced a ban on pillion riding as a measure to prevent clashes between feuding parties from escalating.

Following reports of a shooting incident in Bawku that resulted in four casualties, REGSEC has issued a release banning the riding of motor bikes in the Bawku Municipality.

“The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has examined the security situation and its volatile nature in the Bawku township and with immediate effect imposes a ban on riding of motor bikes in the Bawku Municipality and its environs.

“It is also instructive to note that this ban does not include motor tricycles. The ban affects both sexes,” a press release signed by the Upper East Regional Minister Aon. Stephen Yakubu has said.

With immediate effect, REGSEC requests that MUSEC enforces this directive with the urgency it deserves until further notice.

Information gathered indicates that there are tensions in Sabongari, Kariyama, and Gingande due to Sunday’s shooting.

Read the REGSEC statement below:

124202293511-8eu2xkjwvq-bawku.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Unknown assailants kill Police woman in Bawku in shooting incident
24.01.2022 | Headlines
Ibrahim Mahama donates 5,000 bags of rice to Appiatse explosion victims
24.01.2022 | Headlines
'NDC MPs've already passed e-levy so kicking against it means they didn't know what they were doing' — Majority Leader
24.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: I didn't collide with truck carrying explosives; I've been instructed not to speak — Tricycle rider, truck driver reveal
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Service in humility is missing in the youth —Okyenhene
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Reconstruction of damaged Bogoso to Anyanfuri road begins
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse explosion: victims don't want to be discharged from hospital
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Otumfuo becomes second Asantehene to wear Batakari kɛseɛ
23.01.2022 | Headlines
E-levy has been approved, we just need backing legislation – Majority Leader
23.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line