A/R: Ahenema Kokoben D/A cluster of schools closed down as residents shit bomb classrooms

The Ahenema Kokoben D/A cluster of schools in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region has on Friday, 21 January 2022 been closed.

The cluster of schools was shut down after some residents deposited human excreta in the classrooms and Headmasters Offices.

The pupils, teachers and headmasters of the schools found human excreta spread in the classrooms and the headmasters' offices when they reported for school.

The windows were broken as they were used as entry to dump the human wastes into the classrooms and offices

They also spread the excreta on the padlocks of the offices and the classrooms.

The PTA Chairman for the cluster of schools, Mr Kwame Asafo Adjei told ClassFM’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the cluster of schools was shut down, following an emergency meeting between the head teachers of the schools and the management.

He noted that the students will stay home until further notice due to the stench.

“This shit bombing thing is very very appalling. Somebody will say the odor there is very offensive. I wore 3 nose masks before taking the pictures,” Mr Asafo Adjei said.

He said the District Education Director and the District Chief Executive have also been informed about the incident and the decision to close down the school.

According to Mr Adjei, this is not the first time this has happened, as the school faced the same challenge last year.

He called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the appropriate authorities to intervene to find a solution to the problem else the school will remain shut.

---classfmonline.com