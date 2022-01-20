Meet the first-ever NUGS presidential hopeful emerging from a northern tertiary institution

Teacher Yaw

Ever since NUGS was established in the 1960s, there has never been a student from the universities/tertiaries in the Northern part of Ghana declaring his intent in NUGS Presidency, let alone winning.

Surprisingly, a student by name, Charles Oppong in an attempt to challenge the status quo has taken the bold step of declaring his intent to contest for no other position other than the National NUGS President.

The 30-year-old BSc Mathematics student of the UDS Navrongo campus, now C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, is the current President of the Mathematics Students Association in the university, and the Technical and Vocational Committee Member of the current NUGS administration.

He is popularly known as Teacher Yaw, having been a teacher since 2015, and held other positions like Assistant Headteacher, staff secretary etc while serving the Ghana Education Service.

He was a judicial board member for the UDS Navrongo campus for 2019/2020, and the PRO for Mathematics Students Association 2020/2021.

Teacher Yaw, who was born and bred in Sekyere Jamasi resides in Bepoase in the Sekyere South District but hails from Asante Mampong.

He was the steward for Walewale Methodist Church from 2018 to 2021, and the former Circuit Coordinator for Ghana Methodist Students Union, whiles pursuing his Diploma at the Wesley College of Education, Kumasi.

He is noted and recognized by Ghana Education Service as one of the 3-Member Committee that established Girl's Model JHS for West Mamprusi Municipal in Walewale in 2016.