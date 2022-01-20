ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Concerned students threaten demonstration over UTAG strike

Social News Concerned students threaten demonstration over UTAG strike
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS), has called on government to immediately resolve the disagreement with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for academic work to resume.

The union says the indefinite strike by UTAG is having a negative impact on the academic calendar, and that if the government refuses to address their concerns it will affect them in the long run.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) on Monday January 10, 2022 declared an indefinite strike demanding better working conditions. An order by the National Labour Commission to call it off have fallen on deaf ears.

Students are feeling the negative impact already since academic activities have stalled.

Addressing the media, the Lead Convener of the Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS), Kofi George Abuah, said the ongoing strike will force students to demonstrate if the government fails to meet lecturers’ demand

“Government must within the next few working days engage the University Teachers Association of Ghana with the aim of addressing the issues in a manner that UTAG will be satisfied. Currently, most students are preparing for their mid-semester assessments and end-of-semester examinations, and we believe this strike will have a negative toll on them psychologically and academically.”

“It is on the backdrop of this that we plead with the government to act right. We will be forced to demonstrate if the government does not meet the demands of the lecturers.”

He further indicated that, already, “COVID-19 has been an albatross on students' neck and disrupted the learning and academic procedures, thus it is unfair for university students to pay exorbitant tuition and hostel fees at this early stage of the academic calendar just to see lecturers embark on an indefinite industrial action”.

—citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
CLOGSAG begins indefinite strike today over poor conditions of service
20.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG directs members to continue strike until further notice
20.01.2022 | Social News
Govt’s digitalization drive not transformative; now cynical – Says Bright Simons
20.01.2022 | Social News
Maame Tiwaa holds first EOCO meeting with UN Agencies
20.01.2022 | Social News
NLC slams university managers after UTAG snubs directive to end strike
20.01.2022 | Social News
Confusion as Bolgatanga Assembly locks up old abattoir, chase butchers out to new Gh¢1.2 million abattoir
19.01.2022 | Social News
We fully support ongoing SIM re-registration exercise; we don't contest NCA, Communication Ministry – NIA
19.01.2022 | Social News
Ho: Mixed reactions over Black Stars poor performance at 2021 AFCON
19.01.2022 | Social News
2021 AFCON: Kumasi disappointed over humiliating defeat by Comoros
19.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line