67-year-old Corn Mill Operator jailed 20 years for defilement

A 67-year-old Corn Mill Operator, Yaw Alhassan, who had sex with a 12-year-old girl and impregnated her has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Alhassan charged with defilement, pleaded guilty with an explanation.

In his explanation to the court, Alhassan admitted having sex with the victim on two occasions.

According to him, it was the victim who visited him in his room, caressed and sat on him and “I also had sex with her,” Alhassan told the sitting judge, Mrs. Patricia Amponsah.

Alhassan said relations of the victim, who was two months pregnant, wanted to abort the pregnancy for her so he had offered GHC500 and 280 cedis on two occasions for the abortion, which cost GHC1, 500.

Alhassan, who is married with kids, therefore, prayed the court to have mercy on him because he had kids who were attending school and the youngest, nine-year-old.

The court initially gave him 21 years imprisonment, but an intervention by Captain Retired (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, saw a reduction of the sentence from 21 years to 20 years.

Captain Rtd Effah Darteh prayed the court to review the length of the sentence in view of the age of Alhassan.

He held that the victim had not suffered grave harm.

The trial judge said in sentencing, she had taken into consideration the fact that Alhassan did not waste the court's time.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader residing at Olebu and that the victim was a granddaughter of the complainant.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the convict resided in the same house with the victim.

It said about a month ago, the complainant travelled to her hometown leaving the victim in the care of her aunty.

Whiles away, Prosecution said the victim's Aunty called the complainant saying the victim was ill.

It said the complainant directed that the victim should be sent to Lapaz Community Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed that the victim was two months pregnant.

When quizzed, the victim revealed that it was Alhassan who had been having sexual intercourse with her in his room.

Alhassan was, therefore, arrested and during investigation he admitted the offense in his caution statement.

GNA