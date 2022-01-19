GES must explain rationale behind changing from trimester to semester system - Peter Nortsu Kotoe

A Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Mr. Peter Nortsu Kotoe says the committee has requested for the Ghana Education Service (GES) to explain the rationale behind its move to change the 2022 Academic Calendar from a trimester to a semester system.

In addition, he says his outfit is demanding that GES presents the policy document backing the important decision taken in the education system of the country.

“It is major national policy on education. A policy of this nature, there should be a document on it. So we want the Minister to present the Policy Document to us, the rationale for the rolling out of the semester programme at the basic level, the primary and the kindergarten,” Peter Nortsu Kotoe told Citi News in an interview.

GES after becoming used to the double-track system in the Senior High Schools is now looking to implement a semester system not only in Junior High Schools but in primary and kindergarten as well.

Although GES had claimed it consulted all the teacher unions and stakeholders before the decision was taken, it has come to light that they lied.

Speaking to Citi News, General Secretary of the All Teachers Alliance, Mr. Albert Dadson has described the change from trimester to semester as insensitive.

According to him, it is needless and government should rather focus on bridging infrastructure gap in the education sector.