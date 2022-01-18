Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Deputy Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey

An Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey for failing to appear before it.

The Deputy Minister has been charged for allegedly violating Section 7 (1) and (2) of vigilantism and related offence and forcibly entering the land of one Alhaji Tony Baba.

Mark-Okraku was to appear in court today for the continuation or completion of case management conference for the trial to commence but failed.

His lawyer was also absent, but he sought permission from the court.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, prayed the Court for a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, issued the warrant, and adjourned the matter to February 8.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant, Alhaji Tony Baba, was an Estate Developer residing at North Legon, Accra.

It said the complainant was developing a parcel of land at Oyarifa, High Tension, which the accused person was allegedly claiming ownership for.

The prosecution said on March 3, last year, the accused person went to the site with three “thugs” two of whom were on a motorbike and another in his (Deputy Minister's) car.

The prosecution said on March 9, last year, the accused person visited the site a few hours after, which

the “thugs” he previously visited the site with went back to the site and attacked the workers and caused damage to parts of the building allegedly.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and mentioned the accused person as the one behind the “unwarranted attacks and damages.”

The prosecution said during interrogation, the accused person was contacted to report at the Police to assist in investigations.

It said while the Police was waiting for the accused person, more damages were allegedly caused to the three-bedroom building on March 10, last year, and he was identified as the one who brought and ordered the “thugs” to cause the damage.

The prosecution said on April 3 last year, the complainant's workers were allegedly attacked gain and two persons sustained injuries.

It said the injured were issued with Police medical forms to seek treatment.

On March 20, last year, extensive damage was allegedly caused to the building, which was at lintel level and valued at GHC63,700.

GNA