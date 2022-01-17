18 Nigerian girls, 3 Ghanaians engaging in prostitution granted bail

The Bolgatanga District Court in the Upper East Region, has granted bail to eighteen (18) Nigeria girls busted for allegedly engaging in prostitution.

They were arrested at the Midnight Drinking Spot (Akolbila Bar) in Atulibabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

They were arrested on January 6, 2022, and charged with illegal entry into Ghana without permit, and also for engaging in prostitution for a living.

Owners and managers of the Midnight Drinking Spot, Mr. Akolbila Mercy, aged 32, and Akolbila Aminah, aged 39, were charged with abetment of crime and for keeping a brothel.

Norbert Anamzoya, aged 34, was also charged for promoting the trade of prostitution.

The suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Bolga District Court, where they pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Lead counsel for the suspects, Richard Adazabra, prayed the court for bail but the Presiding judge, His Worship, Mawukoenya Nutekpor, remanded them into one-week police custody following the prosecution's plea.

However, on January 13, 2022, Counsel, Richard Adazabra, argued that, the offences brought against the suspects were misdemeanors which did not warrant lengthy periods of remand adding that, granting bail to the suspects will allow for a speedy trial.

Presiding Judge, H/W Mawukoenya Nutekpor, granted a bail of GHC10,000 and GHC6,000 respectively, with two sureties each to Akolbila Mercy, Akolbila Aminah, Norbert Anamzoya and the 18 Nigerian girls.

Speaking to Citi News, lead counsel for the suspects, Richard Adazabra, said they were satisfied with the court’s decision.

“As at now, on the brief facts of the case we have not seen much that implicates them in the said charges so the police have been ordered to bring in witness statements and other documents in discovery to assist in the prosecution of this case that's if the accused persons maintain their unanimous not guilty plea.”

“Until evidence is led to prove that a particular individual is actually guilty of the practice, we can’t say they’re guilty. We don't endorse the practice of prostitution, it dehumanizes these girls who could be doing something more useful, but we are yet awaiting any proof that, they are actually involved in the practice”.

The suspects are to reappear in court on February 18, 2022.