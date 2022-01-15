Tano North Municipal Assembly holds assembly meeting

The second ordinary meeting of the eight session of the Tano North Municipal Assembly has been held in Duayaw Nkwanta.

The Assembly meeting which was held at the Assembly’s conference hall saw dignitaries such as the MCE for Tano North, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng, Hon. Adom – Agyei Kenneth, the Presiding Member for Tano North, Mr. Eric Anarfi, Municipal Coordinating Director, the Security Agencies, Heads of Department, Assembly Members.

The presiding member of the Assembly, Hon. Adom-Agyei Kenneth in an opening address said, he was delighted once again to welcome all present to the Second Ordinary meeting of the Eighth Session of the Assembly.

He urges the Assembly members to contribute their quota to make the meeting a success. He thanked the Finance sub-committee of the Assembly and management for making time to prepare the Assembly’s budget for 2022.

He indicated that the budget would help to address some of the departmental issues confronting the Municipality. He urged all participants to do their best in the discharge of their duties to ensure the Municipality is developed.

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Kwarteng in his sessional address extended Christmas wishes from the office of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana to participants. He commended all and sundry for supporting him both spiritually and physically to make his nomination a success.

Hon. Kwarteng appealed to Assembly Members to do all they could to ensure peace continues to prevail in their electoral areas.

Hon. George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, who grace the occasion also commended Assembly members, heads of department and Nananom for supporting the Municipal Chief Executive to implement the government’s policies and programmes to improve the living standards of the people.

He said the sanitation situation in Ahafo Region has improved but urged management of the Assembly to put strategic measures in place to deal with all sanitary issues in the Municipality as enshrined in the local governance Act, 2016 (Act, 936).

He hinted that Government in collaboration with Zoomlion has established Waste Management Plant at Goaso to address the sanitation issues in the region and informed all to support government in the implementation of sanitation's policies.

He was quick to add that government is working assiduously to create jobs for the teeming youth.

Presenting the motorbikes, the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Boakye said the motorbikes would help Assembly Members work hard to improve development in their electoral areas.

He urged Assembly Members to come together as one people for more developmental projects for the Municipality.

Hon. Boakye advised them to practice the culture of maintenance so as to prolong the life span of the motorbikes.