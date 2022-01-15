‘Double Track system not abolished completely’ –John Ntim Fordjour

15.01.2022 LISTEN

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has explained that the Double Track system of the Free Senior High School policy has not been completely abolished.

In a Facebook post on Friday, he explained that “double track is not completely abolished. We have eliminated double entry of Form One and Form Two students.

“What it means is that all Form One and Form Two students will go to school each as one cohort not divided into two,” he clarified.

He added, "Double Track system has not been abolished as purported by some news portals. What has been eliminated is the Gold/Green double entry of Form 1&2 students. What it means is that all Form 1 students will go to school as one cohort not divided into two (as was formerly done in Green and Gold Tracks). Similarly, all Form 2 students will go to school as one cohort not divided into two. As more school buildings are completed, the entire school population will report to school at the same time as one cohort as it pertains in Single Track schools.

"Disregard the screenshots of stories in circulation attributed to me that "Double Track has been abolished". For the purpose of emphasis, Double Track system has not been abolished."

He further noted that measures have been put in place by the government to ensure that there is enough infrastructure in schools to guarantee the complete scrapping of the policy.

“As more school buildings are completed, entire school populations will report to school at the same time as one cohort as it pertains in Single Track schools,” he stressed.