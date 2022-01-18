Bawku disturbance: Kusaug Traditional Council commends government for swift intervention

The Kusuag Traditional Council in the Upper East Region is commending the Akufo-Addo government for swiftly intervening in the renewed chieftaincy clash in Bawku.

The council has pledged its full support and cooperation with the government and the security in measures put in place to ensure peace in Bawku.

The council also urged the security to arrest and prosecute anyone who threatens the peace of Bawku or contravenes any of the measures put in place by the security to ensure peace.

The council also want Nayiri to call the Bawku Mamprusis to order in order to sustain the peace in the area.

The Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II urge the media to be fair and balanced in their reportage in order not to hurt any of the feuding parties in Bawku since the matter is regarded as very sensitive.

He indicated that the Kusaug Traditional Council were disgusted, dismayed and deeply saddened by the recent violence that erupted in Bawku, leading to the loss of precious lives and the destruction of properties.