Three SHS students who burnt Bolt driver to death denied bail

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The case involving three Senior High School (SHS) students accused of burning a Bolt driver to death at Sekondi in the Western Region has been adjourned to Friday February 04, 2022.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong asked for the adjournment to allow for more time to finish investigations when the case was called on Friday January 14.

The court, presided over by Mrs Catherine Obiri Addo also denied a bail application by the Lawyer for the first accused, Joseph Evans Abekah.

She, however urged the prosecution to expedite their investigations for speedy continuation of the case.

The three SHS boys, Patrick Baidoo, age 19, Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, 17, and Adolf Eshun, 18 are standing trial for allegedly burning a Bolt driver who is also a Navy officer to death.

The first accused, Adolf Eshun, has been charged with abetment of crime to wit robbery, while the other two, Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku are also facing four charges of conspiracy to commit crime, attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder as well as attempts to commit crime to wit robbery.

Eshun is said to have ordered a Bolt for Baidoo and Oninku on Wednesday December 22, 2021 which later emerged that the two burnt the Bolt driver who was identified as AB1 Okyere Boateng, a Naval officer.

According to the prosecutor, they poured petrol on the deceased and set him ablaze when he refused to hand over his car keys to them.

She said the driver sustained burns on his face and on several parts of his body and later died at the 37 Military hospital in Accra.

GNA

