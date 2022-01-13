ModernGhana logo
NLC summons striking CETAG again after meeting fiasco

13.01.2022 LISTEN

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has again directed the Colleges of Education Teachers’ Association of Ghana (CETAG) to appear before it over its ongoing industrial action for better conditions of service.

This was after CETAG failed to honour an invitation by the Commission for a meeting today, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

In effect, the NLC has exercised its powers under section 139 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) to order the leadership of the group for a fresh meeting.

The meeting between the two entities has thus been rescheduled to Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:30 pm.

“The directive is following CETAG’s refusal and/or failure to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, 12th January 2022. The hearing is therefore rescheduled and all the parties are entreated to appear as scheduled”, the NLC said in a statement.

CETAG notified the NLC of its intention to embark on industrial action, with the Commission intervening by inviting the disputing parties.

However, the employer’s representatives attended the meeting. CETAG is reported not to have shown up without any prior notice.

Members of CETAG began their strike in all 46 public Colleges of Education over claims that the government had failed to implement the 2017-2020 conditions of service, as agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding signed between CETAG and the government.

They want the government to pay their interim premiums and book and research allowances.

Leadership of CETAG has said a meeting with its National Council will determine whether its ongoing strike action over service conditions would be called off.

This was, after the government in a meeting between the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, the Ministry of Labour, and the National Labour Commission, promised to pay all arrears owed CETAG members by the end of January 2022 and asked the group to resume work.

President of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himan said teaching in all public colleges of education has been put on hold, until a decision to suspend their strike is agreed upon.

“At the end of the conversation, Government admitted that they have not been forthcoming regarding payment, and they asked us to call off the strike because they have shown commitment that the money will be paid at the end of January. But we told them that the strike was declared by the National Council.”

—citinewsroom

