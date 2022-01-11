CTVET releases 2021 results, 160 candidates' results withheld

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has released the provisional results of the 2021 Certificate II Core and Elective Components.

This has been announced by CTVET through a release issued by its public relations unit.

CTVET in addition to the 2021 Certificate II Core and Elective Components has also released the provisional results for Access Course, Technician, Advanced and Diploma Examinations.

“CTVET wishes to announce to Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities, the Heads of Pre-Tertiary Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions, and the General Public that, the provisional results of the 2021 Certificate II Core and Elective Components, Access Course, Technician, Advanced and Diploma Examinations have been released,” part of the outfit’s press release has said.

Due to some issues relating to examination irregularities, the results of 160 candidates from some schools have been withheld pending investigations.

Candidates are kindly requested to access their results online at ctvet.gov.gh/results using their index numbers and Unique Reference Numbers given to them by their respective institutions.

Meanwhile, candidates for the Access program should contact their respective Technical Universities for their results.

Find more in the press release below:

RELEASE OF PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF 2021 CERTIFICATE II CORE AND ELECTIVE EXAMINATIONS, ACCESS COURSE, TECHNICIAN, ADVANCED AND DIPLOMA EXAMINATIONS

The Core Subjects Examinations formerly conducted by erstwhile National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX) and the Elective components, Technician, Advanced and Diploma Examinations formerly conducted by the erstwhile Technical Examinations Unit (TEU) have been merged under the Commission for TVET (CTVET) pursuant to the transitional provision of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act (ERBA) 1023 of 2020.

The Certificate II Examination consists of two parts, the Core and the Elective components. The Core component is made up of English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science Social Studies and Entrepreneurship whiles, the Elective Component comprises of the trade/professional areas.

In all, a total number of 28,834 candidates (73% males and 27% females) from 175 Public and Private Technical Institutes wrote the examination at 120 centres throughout the country.

BY: PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT, CTVET

ALBERT OPARE

0247125101