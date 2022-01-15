Atwima Behenase queen mother calls for unity, love in 2022

In her quest to ensure that the developmental agenda of the country this year 2022 is carried out peacefully, the queen mother of Atwima Behenase in the Ashanti Region, Nana Akomaa Tipa has stressed the need for Ghanaians to promote love and unity towards each other.

Nana Akomaa Tipa saod this on the New Year Day in an interview with the media.

She noted that development can only thrive under a peaceful atmosphere.

To this end, Nana Adoma Tipa entreated President Nana Akufo Addo and his cabinet ministers to focus more on maintaining the peace in the country.

Touching on the deplorable road network from Atwima Behenase, Akyeremde to Atwima Boko, she appealed to the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive for the area to strategies measures to solve the problems to make life worth living.

As a queen mother who believes in Christ, Nana Adoma Tipa urged the clergy within her area to embark on continuous prayers for God's protection, guidance, and blessings upon the country at all times.

On the new year day, the queen mother aside organising a football gala for the youth, shd took the opportunity to visit churches and the elderly in her communities after which she made some donations.