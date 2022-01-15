ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Atwima Behenase queen mother calls for unity, love in 2022

Social News Atwima Behenase queen mother calls for unity, love in 2022
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

In her quest to ensure that the developmental agenda of the country this year 2022 is carried out peacefully, the queen mother of Atwima Behenase in the Ashanti Region, Nana Akomaa Tipa has stressed the need for Ghanaians to promote love and unity towards each other.

Nana Akomaa Tipa saod this on the New Year Day in an interview with the media.

She noted that development can only thrive under a peaceful atmosphere.

To this end, Nana Adoma Tipa entreated President Nana Akufo Addo and his cabinet ministers to focus more on maintaining the peace in the country.

Touching on the deplorable road network from Atwima Behenase, Akyeremde to Atwima Boko, she appealed to the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive for the area to strategies measures to solve the problems to make life worth living.

As a queen mother who believes in Christ, Nana Adoma Tipa urged the clergy within her area to embark on continuous prayers for God's protection, guidance, and blessings upon the country at all times.

On the new year day, the queen mother aside organising a football gala for the youth, shd took the opportunity to visit churches and the elderly in her communities after which she made some donations.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nothing stops you from getting private security — Security Expert to Speaker Bagbin
15.01.2022 | Social News
Allow police handle rape, other criminal cases—Commander to community leaders
15.01.2022 | Social News
Punish Radio Ada attackers—Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urges Police
15.01.2022 | Social News
Radio Ada runs to National Media Commission after attack
15.01.2022 | Social News
Poverty a major cause of child labour—Security Analyst
15.01.2022 | Social News
Former PNDC Secretary for Ministry of Industries dies at 80
15.01.2022 | Social News
Adentan MP donate motorbikes to police to combat crime
15.01.2022 | Social News
Tano North Municipal Assembly holds assembly meeting
15.01.2022 | Social News
Military personnel attached to Speaker Bagbin to be regularised
15.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line