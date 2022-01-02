ModernGhana logo
Aboadze Enclave Lions Club donates food items to Abuesi and Aboadze Communities

as part of their signature activity for the month
By Abraham Nketsiah
The Aboadze Enclave Lions Club yesterday, December 31, 2021, put smiles on the faces of some selected residents in the Aboadze and Abuesi Communities, respectively.

Aboadze Enclave Lions Club is of the Lions Clubs International branches in the Western Region of Ghana. Basically, the Lions Clubs in the world focuses on five (5) thematic areas, thus, fighting against Childhood Cancer, focusing on the Environment, Feeding the hungry, Diabetes and Sight.

As part of their monthly signature activity, they went to feed some selected elderly who were above 60years in these two communities.

Speaking to the President of the club, Lion Adolf Mantey Djabonor said, this activity as you witnessed is part of our signature activity which focuses on feeding the hungry and looking at the season that we are in, feeding the hungry deem fit it so together with our members decided that, since the root of our club is the Aboadze community, we had no option than to attend to their aid.

It's our fervent prayer that, the lord will see us through this year and the ones to come, he also added.

Beneficiaries also commended the club for such a kind gesture and rained praises and blessings to them for the great things it has come their way.

Abraham Nketsiah

Takoradi

