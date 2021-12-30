Nkwanta North District Assembly has distributed GH¢48,740 and some items to 49 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Nkwanta North District Assembly in the Oti Region has on Thursday, 30th December 2021, presented a physical Cash of 48,740, five (5) deep freezers and iron sheets to the people with disabilities in the District.

The items were procured from the District’s share of the Disability Fund, which is dedicated to providing financial assistance to empower PWDs to undertake sustainable economic ventures.

It is to make them financially independent and to improve their living conditions.

Medical bills, apprenticeship, and school fees of some of the PWDs got support at the ceremony.

The beneficiaries were made up of people with physical challenges, hearing and speech impaired, visually impaired, intellectually challenged and those with multiple disabilities.

Mr Nawugma Kidignang William, the District Chief Executive, urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the items, make good use of the money and invest them into productive ventures to help uplift their standards of living and welfare.

"Government has a lot of this to do with this money but has decide to offer you this, please make good use of them"

He said the Department of Social Welfare would conduct regular monitoring to ensure that the beneficiaries used the items for the purposes for which they were granted.

Mr John Nankan, District President PWDs, advised the beneficiaries not to sell the items nor use the monies for other needless things but to use them to enhance their businesses, pay their fees and living standard.

He appeals to the Ghana health Service (GHS) to get a different measure to vaccinate people with disabilities. He explained most of the vaccination centers are not accessible by PWDs.

In all, the District Assembly has distributed cash with items worth GH¢ 58,740.00 to 49 Persons With Disabilities.

Story by Evans Manasseh