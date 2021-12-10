ModernGhana logo
10.12.2021 Press Release

Bono East Youth Wing commemorates one year anniversary of gruesome murder of some citizens under NPP government

By Michael Mensah
10.12.2021 LISTEN

Today (8th December 2021) marks exactly one year of the atrocities and mayhem that was visited on innocent unarmed civilians whose only crime was to go and witness the collation of presidential and parliamentary results of the Techiman South Constituency in the 2020 Elections.

Today we remember how criminals and NPP hoodlums in uniform shot live bullets and killed Abdallah Ayarick (age 18), Mohammed Tajudeen (age 41) and maimed many others without any iota of provocation. It is sad to note that the criminals who perpetuated these heinous crimes are still walking freely whilst some of the victims are still battling for their lives.

It is also important to note that the President of the Republic has since not condemned the bloodshed and even some NPP stalwarts including the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament described those who were shot at as armed robbers.

As we commemorate today, the NDC Youth Wing in the Bono East Region and Techiman South in particular will like to send a word of caution to the Government, Electoral Commission, The Security Agencies and those who helped in the killing of these innocent civilians that justice can only be delayed but very soon justice will be served and the perpetrators of these crimes will be brought to book. The NDC Youth will remain law-abiding but we shall never allow ourselves to be killed and maimed by NPP hoodlums in uniform again.

We will like to remind the National Peace Council, Civil Society Organizations and the media for their loud silence on the lawlessness and the killing in Techiman South. Power is transient. The tables will turn very soon and we will measure your actions and inactions against what you do today.

May God/Allah accept the Souls of our fallen comrades and may their souls continue to rest in perfect peace.

NEVER AGAIN!

Signed

Bilal Muazu Sulemana

Bono East Regional NDC Youth Organizer

