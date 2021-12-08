Police chase one more suspect in Shatta Wale case

The prosecution in the case of Musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, who allegedly staged being shot on Monday, October 18, but the incident turned out to be a hoax, has said the police are still searching for one more person related to the controversial dancehall musician, in connection with the case.

There are rumours that a lady who claimed to be a relative of Shatta Wale, reported the supposed shooting incident at the East Legon Police in Accra, in the ensuing social media melee, but the police has not made it official that she is the person they are seeking to arrest.

When the case was called yesterday, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey told the court to persuade the counsel for the accused persons to help the police to get to one more suspect.

Jerry Avenorgbo, counsel for Shatta Wale and his boys, in the process, requested for in camera hearing which the court agreed.

When the case was called again, counsel for the accused persons prayed the court to adjourn the matter to the last weekend of January, but the issue of the fugitive was not raised in open court again.

Christmas Activities

According to him, Shatta Wale will be leading a lot of engagements in the entertainment industry during the Christmas festivities.

The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh then adjourned the case to January 25, 2022.

Shatta Wale has been granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢100,000 by the court while his accomplices namely Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, his special assistant; Eric Venator, alias Gangee, who is a graphic designer; and Iddrisu Yussif aka Deportee, who was arrested later after the musician and the first two aides were detained, were all granted GH¢100,000 each with one surety each who must be public servants.

Medikal Case

In another case, lawyer for top musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz circles as Medikal, who was detained and granted bail later, for illegally brandishing a gun in public, asked for an adjournment to enable his client to partake in scheduled Christmas activities.

The court, presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, granted the request by Lawyer Pobbi Benson and adjourned Medikal's case until January 25, 2022.

Medikal has also been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety.

Medikal Arrest

Medikal was arrested on Thursday, October 21, after a video in which he was seen displaying a pistol went viral on social media platform Snapchat, compelling the police to go after him, detain and charge him for court.

He was charged with one count of displaying arms and ammunition in public place contrary to Section 7(1) and 26(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972, NRCD 9, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Court papers indicated that the accused person “in the month of September whilst in his car without any reasonable excuse displayed a Ruger 9mm pistol and posted the video on his Snapchat social media platform.”

The document further stated that Medikal admitted to the offence in his investigation caution statement upon his arrest.

Shooting Hoax

There was pandemonium on social media after reports went viral that Shatta Wale had been shot at East Legon, in Accra, in a drive-by style on Monday, October 18 night.

It later turned out that Shatta Wale had feigned the whole incident, which is similar to what a woman in Takoradi in the Western Region recently did when she claimed she was kidnapped, but it turned out to be untrue.

Arresting Shatta

On Tuesday, October 19, at about 9:00 pm, the police issued a statement saying they have arrested Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale's personal assistant, Nana Dope had posted on social media that the 'Shatta Movement' boss had been shot and was receiving treatment at an unknown medical facility, causing the security agencies to swing into action to control the situation.

Shatta Hiding

Shatta Wale had said he felt threatened and had to go into hiding because the police had failed to deal with a pastor called Stephen Akwasi aka Jesus Ahuofe, the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, who gave a prophecy about Shatta Wale being gunned down.

The musician then admitted the prank and said he did it so that the police would arrest the pastor, and reportedly said once the pastor had been arrested, he was going to turn himself in to the police.

The pastor reportedly said Shatta Wale's mother had interceded in prayers to avert the prophecy he gave.

False Complaint

Court documents indicated that Eric Vanetor had gone to the East Legon Police Station in Accra with Shatta Wale's sister to report that the musician was missing, but investigations by the police revealed that the information was false.

