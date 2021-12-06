ModernGhana logo
Rise to resist oppressive E-Levy just as is stated in the national anthem — CFELAG to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
CFELAG Executive Director Dr. Z.O Hunter

The Center for Excellence Leadership and Accountable Governance (CFELAG has called on Ghanaians to speak out against the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to CFELAG Executive Director Dr. Z.O Hunter, the levy government is seeking to implement is oppressive and must not be allowed to see the light of day.

“I encourage all Ghanaians to resist this e-levy because we have an anthem that says we must resist every oppressor’s rule that comes our way. We must be bold for this country,” Dr. Z.O Hunter told journalists at a press conference on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Further insisting that the 2022 budget is disrespect to Ghanaians, the CFELAG Executive Director stressed that his outfit is disappointed in both the minority and majority for the ugly scenes in parliament.

“We are disappointed in both the minority and majority. We are saying that the e-levy is not acceptable, it is not correct, and that the government must go and do more negotiations.

“The budget is a gross disrespect to the very people that voted for the government. We at CFELAG are not in support of the budget,” Dr. Z.O Hunter emphasised.

He argued that both the minority and majority erred over the rejection and approval of the 2022 budget.

CFELAG wants the two groups in parliament to work with government to negotiate on the e-levy and arrive at a decision that will be good for the ordinary Ghanaian in order not to impose hardships and suffering on anyone.

