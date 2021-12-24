NPP will lose 2024 election because of E-Levy – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is bound to lose the 2024 general elections should the ruling government go ahead with the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Sharing his thoughts on the controversial levy at an event in Accra on Thursday, the Speaker said there appears to be a missing link between the government and Ghanaians that voted them into power.

He noted that nobody should be surprised if the NPP government is booted out of government in the next election because of the levy.

“As you go around trying to convince Ghanaians to vote for you and your party, others with big pockets are facilitating your parties and when you win power, they get the positions, not you. So they don’t have that understanding, so there is that missing link.

“So they come to impose their ideas on you to rather take party interest first not Ghana first, and we always vote ourselves out of power, which my colleagues in the NPP are doing now. So don’t be surprised in the next election, if they don’t win. It is very clear that if this e-levy goes through, they have lost the election,” Speaker Alban Bagbin shared.

The E-Levy since last month has been topical in the country with government keen on seeing it approved despite the agitations from Ghanaians and the opposition National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament.

This led to fisticuffs in Parliament Monday night between the Minority and Majority MPs during the passage of the e-levy bill under certificate of urgency.

Parliament adjourned sitting to January 18.