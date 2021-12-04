ModernGhana logo
Forbes names Akufo-Addo 'African of the Year'

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
04.12.2021

Pan African Media, Forbes Africa has named Ghana's President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as African of the Year 2021.

This has been announced on the cover page of Forbes Africa’s latest release as posted on its Twitter page.

According to Forbes Africa, the “Ghana President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths.”

The announcement from Forbes Africa has been met with mixed reactions. While some people congratulate President Akufo-Addo, some also insist the recognition discredits Forbes Africa and makes them not credible.

Check out some comments below:

123202171233-k5frj7u2h1-9fda770f-e732-400a-915e-8c2ed5a8fd6f

123202171233-1j041p5ccw-912d77ba-8c6f-4cb3-b882-0e6faaa83216

123202171233-n6iul8w331-2f8a5bd1-4392-48e1-b8a0-ebe18fc352a3

123202171235-n6ium8x332-b1df8147-b356-4ef4-a3af-055909960821

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
