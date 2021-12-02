ECG, GRIDCo apologise for power outages in Greater Kumasi

Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCO) have apologized to residents of Greater Kumasi and its environs over recent power outages in the Ashanti region.

At a joint press conference organised by leadership of both GRIDCO and ECG and witnessed by a high powered government delegation, explained the causes of the outages to journalists and asked residents to find it easy with management.

The Northern Sector Network Director of GRIDCO, Engineer Vincent Boakye addressing the media in Kumasi described the current power situation in the metropolis and its surroundings as mainly " a technical challenge".

He explained that a communication tower collapsed and fell on the 330KV Aboadze-Kumasi Transmission line on November 9, this year, damaging three transmissions towers in the process and truncating power supply to Kumasi.

Engineer Boakye disclosed that Kumasi currently depends on supply from Akosombo Generating Station and the power generation enclave in Tema for power supply.

He further explained that the available transmission network is unable to carry the needed 340 megawatts to fully supply Kumasi and its surroundings during peak hours (from 6:00pm-11:00pm).

This development he said leaves management with no option but to ration power supply to avoid total transmission system failure.

Engineer Vincent Boakye assured that reconstruction works is seriously ongoing on the damaged towers and hope to restore the transmission line and normalize power supply by December, 2022.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Lawrence Paalse said his ministry in collaboration with its agencies are assiduously working to remedy the situation.

He said a lot of short, medium and long term interventions are been put in place to ensure lasting solution to energy challenges in Kumasi.

The Chief Director said among the numerous interventions is the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze to Kumasi by the end of 2022.

The Board Chairman of GRIDCO, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere appealed to residents to kindly bear with management as they relentlessly find solutions to the situation.

He reiterated the commitment of all actors in the energy sector especially government to ensuring an efficient power supply in the country.