ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged for murdering wife

Social News Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged for murdering wife
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Lesotho's former Prime Minister Mr Thomas Thabane has been charged with the 2017 murder of his estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane.

His current wife, Maesaiah, was charged with the same crime last year.

She was living with Mr Thabane at the time of the killing and they are accused of hiring hitmen. They have both denied any involvement.

Mr Thabane stepped down in May 2020 following months of pressure after he was named as a suspect.

The case has shocked many and caused political ructions in the small landlocked kingdom which is entirely surrounded by South Africa.

Maesaiah Thabane accompanied the 82-year-old former prime minister to court. She was charged last year and then released on bail.

The charges were read out in the boardroom of the High Court in the capital, Maseru, rather than in the main courtroom, which is normal practice, the AFP news agency reports.

Gunmen shot and killed Lipolelo Thabane on 14 June 2017 - two days before Mr Thabane was sworn in as prime minister.

While returning home, she was ambushed, shot several times at close range and died on the side of a dirt road. She was 58.

At the time, Lipolelo was going through a bitter divorce with Mr Thabane and had been living apart from her husband since 2012.

He had moved in with Maesaiah some time between 2012 and 2017. They married two months after Lipolelo's death.

Source: BBC

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
58-year-old man drowns whilst fishing
01.12.2021 | Social News
Illegal structures under GRIDCo, ECG transmission lines to be demolished – Energy Minister
01.12.2021 | Social News
Teacher group condemns deductions for One Teacher, One Laptop initiative
01.12.2021 | Social News
Police officer who kissed the thighs of woman granted bail
01.12.2021 | Social News
Savannah Region: President for Gonjaland Youth Association calls for calm at Lukula
01.12.2021 | Social News
2022 Budget: Majority, Minority impasse unhealthy — ACEPA
01.12.2021 | Social News
US launches $45.5m five-year project to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in the North
01.12.2021 | Social News
'Passage of Affirmative Action Bill will enable women inclusion in decision making' — Kinna Likimani
01.12.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQ bill doesn't criminalise intersex — Sam George
30.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line