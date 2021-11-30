Gov’t should focus on transforming vocational education – Jaman South MP

The MP for Jaman South constituency, Hon. Williams Okofo-Dateh has called on government to invest in Technical and Vocational Education to transform the country.

To achieve this, he said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration should emulate the examples of countries like China and Japan which through Technical and Vocational Education have witnessed massive development over the years.

“This economy of ours can never develop without developing agriculture systematically and scientifically. This is because over the years, we have paid lip service to technical and vocational education and training and our education has tended to be what is described as a grammarian.

“It is time to change focus from grammarian education to technical vocational education and training and therefore this project is just right,” Hon. Williams Okofo-Dateh told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Hon. Williams Okofo-Dateh said his outfit will establish Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in every district to enable school dropouts acquire some skills in attaining jobs when elected in the upcoming 2024 polls.