ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t should focus on transforming vocational education – Jaman South MP

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Social News Gov’t should focus on transforming vocational education – Jaman South MP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The MP for Jaman South constituency, Hon. Williams Okofo-Dateh has called on government to invest in Technical and Vocational Education to transform the country.

To achieve this, he said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration should emulate the examples of countries like China and Japan which through Technical and Vocational Education have witnessed massive development over the years.

“This economy of ours can never develop without developing agriculture systematically and scientifically. This is because over the years, we have paid lip service to technical and vocational education and training and our education has tended to be what is described as a grammarian.

“It is time to change focus from grammarian education to technical vocational education and training and therefore this project is just right,” Hon. Williams Okofo-Dateh told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Hon. Williams Okofo-Dateh said his outfit will establish Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in every district to enable school dropouts acquire some skills in attaining jobs when elected in the upcoming 2024 polls.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Media General, Eli Beach Resort present relief items to tidal waves victims
30.11.2021 | Social News
Atebubu St. Patrick Catholic Church marks World Youth Day
30.11.2021 | Social News
Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi mine declares zero tolerance for violence against women
30.11.2021 | Social News
Takoradi: Baxford International School is set to organise maiden carol day service
30.11.2021 | Social News
Man kills girlfriend at Atwima-Koforidua
30.11.2021 | Social News
Anglogold Ashanti donate towards 37th National Farmers' Day Celebration
30.11.2021 | Social News
Nigerian national, one other fined GH¢3,600 for attempting to obtain Ghana Card
30.11.2021 | Social News
Ex-Pro Tempore’s Brother claims 750 acres of community land in Gbarpolu but locals say no
30.11.2021 | Social News
NPP National Treasurer hopeful donates to Mephibosheth Orphanage Home at Gomoa Apam
30.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line