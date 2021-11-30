ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

LGBTQ+ activities 'worsening' in Wey Gey Hey, Mfantseman, Mfantsipim – Foh-Amoaning reveals

Social News LGBTQ+ activities 'worsening' in Wey Gey Hey, Mfantseman, Mfantsipim – Foh-Amoaning reveals
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

LGBTQ+ sexuality is getting worse in Senior High Schools such as Mfantseman, Mfantsipim and Wesley Girls’ High School, all in the Central Region, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, has revealed.

Taking his turn at the public hearing of the Constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of parliament on Monday, 29 November 2021 to espouse the group’s views in support of the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which is currently before the house, Mr Foh-Amoaning, who is an avid anti-LGBTQ+ campaigner, said: “If you go to … Mfantseman, it is getting worse; if you go to Mfantsipim – we were there for two weeks – if you go to Wesley Girls’, it is getting worse by the day”.

“The evidence that we see is that in the secondary schools and in the universities, there’s a pileup and since we started this campaign, we have been inundated; you have no idea the number of these young people that we need to guide away from such a behaviour”, an alarmed Foh-Amoaning told the Committee.

According to him, the LGBTQ+ is using money to lure young students into their sexual preference.

“…The strategy of the LGBT movement – you saw their agenda – they have brought money into this country; in fact, $200 million dollars”, Mr Foh-Amoaning claimed.

“I am passionate because I see these people on a daily basis”, he told the Chair of Committee.

He argued that the proposed law, if passed, can help those he described as “genuine homosexuals” to change their sexual preference.

“If you look at the structure of the law; the structure of the law is to ensure – because the homosexual strategy, as we have identified, is that we distinguish between those who are genuinely homosexuals: the ones that have been described (through peer pressure, hormonal problems, psychosocial problems) those people are the ones we want to guide away from that behaviour and from all the experience this coalition has had, over eight years of dealing with hundreds of homosexuals, not one have we found to be the classic way of: ‘Oh, I don’t want to be helped’”.

“They all want help”, he stressed.

“Those are the ones we want to guide away, so, even when they are doing investigations, doing arrests, sentencing, even incarceration, if they realise that: ‘Oh, there’s a problem and they say they need help’, then there’ll be no incarceration”, he pointed out.

“So, really, the purpose of the law is to guide those who really need help to come and seek the help that they want but those who want to fund it, who want to promote it, who want to advertise it, why would you want to promote something you are prohibiting?”

“And the data and statistics are clear on how promotion – I mean, we are talking about glamorisation; if you say you like it, you love it, you wouldn’t change and you are allowed to form clubs in schools, in colleges, that is a push”, he noted.

—classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Accra: Report yourself or be arrested — Police camera captures over 20 careless drivers
30.11.2021 | Social News
Homosexuality is a mental disorder, not biological – Prof Akwasi Osei
30.11.2021 | Social News
Anti-gay bill: Sexual orientation is not a fundamental human right – Sam George
29.11.2021 | Social News
Officer arrested for forcefully kissing the thighs of woman remanded
29.11.2021 | Social News
Police justify the use of force to arrest suspect at Mamprobi
29.11.2021 | Social News
PaFFAG exposes Bagbin over 2022 budget rejection, calls for reduction of E-Levy to 1%
30.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: Evangelist commits suicide at Ebonmu
29.11.2021 | Social News
25 Ghanaians in Germany to be deported on November 30
29.11.2021 | Social News
Prioritise TVET in your job creation strategies to address high unemployment – Duffuor to gov’t
29.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line